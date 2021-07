Djokovic equals Federer & Nadal with Wimbledon 2021 win: Full list of 20 grand slams

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets to win the Wimbledon men's singles title for the sixth time in his career. This is the Serbian's 20th career grand slam title, which puts him level with his long time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the list of all time highest slam winners in men's tennis.

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Djokovic vs Berrettini - Highlights

Djokovic has now won 20 grand slams titles and has finished runner-up in 10. His first grand slam title came in 2008, when he beat France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the Australian Open title.

He has won 9 Australian Open titles, 2 French Open titles, 6 Wimbledon titles and 3 US Open titles. He has won the season ending ATP Tour Finals five times.

Here is the full list of Djokovic's Grand Slam title wins:

1) Australian Open (2008) beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(7–2)

2) Australian Open (2011) beat Andy Murray 6–4, 6–2, 6–3

3) Wimbledon (2011) beat Rafael Nadal 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3

4) US Open (2011) beat Rafael Nadal 6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1

5) Australian Open (2012) beat Rafael Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5

6) Australian Open (2013) beat Andy Murray 6–7(2–7), 7–6(7–3), 6–3, 6–2

7) Wimbledon (2014) beat Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7, 6–4

8) Australian Open (2015) beat Andy Murray 7–6(7–5), 6–7(4–7), 6–3, 6–0

9) Wimbledon (2015) beat Roger Federer 7–6(7–1), 6–7(10–12), 6–4, 6–3

10) US Open (2015) beat Roger Federer 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4

11) Australian Open (2016) beat Andy Murray 6–1, 7–5, 7–6(7–3)

12) French Open (2016) beat Andy Murray 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4

13) Wimbledon (2018) beat Kevin Anderson 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(7–3)

14) US Open (2018) beat Juan Martín del Potro 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3

15) Australian Open (2019) beat Rafael Nadal 6–3, 6–2, 6–3

16) Wimbledon (2019) beat Roger Federer 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3)

17) Australian Open (2020) beat Dominic Thiem 6–4, 4–6, 2–6, 6–3, 6–4

18) Australian Open (2021) beat Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–2, 6–2

19) French Open (2021) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6–7(6–8), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4

20) Wimbledon (2021) beat Matteo Berrettini 6–7(4–7), 6–4, 6-4, 6-3