Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions
- Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline. The tournament begins Tuesday, with only 750 fans allowed on the grounds per session. The pandemic is also affecting attendance by players.
“I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.”
Nadal pulled out Tuesday, citing a bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Federer, mounting a comeback from knee surgery, withdrew March 1. They're based overseas, as is Djokovic.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone," Miami Open tournament director James Blake said in a statement, “but especially for players with families.”
There has been less attrition on the women's side. Serena Williams, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and No. 1 Ash Barty are among those scheduled to compete. Barty won the tournament in 2019. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. The Serb is in his 312th career week at No. 1 and recently broke Federer’s record of 310 total weeks in the top spot.
Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions
- Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.
Wimbledon expecting reduced attendance for 2021 tournament
- The All England Club said Thursday it was remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown.
Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks
Bopanna-Qureshi pair loses first match after reunion
Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing
Murray granted wild card for Miami Open
- Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19.
Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005
- Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.
Yuki goes down fighting to Aijaz Bedene in Dubai
Medvedev wins Open 13 for 10th title on eve of move to No. 2
Clijsters withdraws from Miami and Charleston tournaments
Garin banks on home advantage against Bagnis for Santiago crown
Doha crown puts icing on Basilashvili's Federer triumph
Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final
Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
- In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.