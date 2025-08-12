Emma Raducanu in tense exchange with umpire over crying baby; official’s remark slammed as 'unprofessional'

Emma Raducanu on Monday found herself in a tense situation during her Cincinnati Open defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka. The 22-year-old lost 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) in a marathon thriller lasting more than three hours against the defending champion. Emma Raducanu (GBR) returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Brit’s most testing period came during her service game in the third set, which lasted over 20 minutes. Trailing 3-4, Raducanu struggled to close out the game, reaching deuce 13 times. While fending off multiple break points, controversy erupted when she pulled out of her service motion to point out a distressed child in the stands.

"It's been, like, 10 minutes," she told the umpire after retreating to the baseline.

The official replied: “It’s a child. Do you want me to kick the child out of the stadium?”

Raducanu shrugged before a spectator shouted “yes” on her behalf.

“I can call in, but we need to continue for the moment,” the umpire added before play resumed.

The remark did not sit well with fans on social media. One wrote: “Why is Emma Raducanu being guilt-tripped by the umpire for a child screaming in the crowd? That was unprofessional and unnecessary.” Another added: “Surely ask the parent to take the baby out, no? This is a bit dramatic from the umpire.”

A third said: “Why is a kid there? Any noise disruption at Wimbledon — the most prestigious tennis competition of them all — stops play until the issue is resolved.”

Raducanu went on to win the game and draw level at 4-4 but eventually fell to world number one Sabalenka, who will take on Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16.

After the match, Raducanu told reporters: “She's [Sabalenka] world No. 1 for a reason.

"I pushed her more than I did at Wimbledon, so that's an improvement.”

She did not, however, address the incident involving the child.