'Federer reminds me a bit of my game. I try to imitate him': Italy youngster makes enormous 'Djokovic' remark

The question of who holds the title for the greatest men’s player of all time is a debate which has raged on for years, if not decades, in the minds of tennis fans. Beyond just the modern day greats of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, the likes of Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, and Jimmy Connors all have claims upon the title in their own right.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) embraces Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) at the Laver Cup presentation ceremony

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there is also an argument to be made for which player is the greatest on a particular surface. While Nadal is considered the ‘King of Clay’ for his unbelievable 14 titles at Roland Garros and stellar record on the surface otherwise, right from when he was a teenager and now deep into his 30s, there is no such consensus on hard courts or grass courts, where debate still takes place. 3 of the 4 slams were held on grass until 1978, when the US Open moved to hard courts, before the Australian Open followed in 1988. In the modern era, with Wimbledon being the only grass court slam, the surface has become even more unique and prestigious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Young Italian rising star Lorenzo Musetti has his own opinion on the question. In a press conference at the Queen’s Club tournament being held in London, a warm-up grasscourt tournament in the weeks leading up to Wimbledon, Musetti said “I always see Roger as the greatest ever on grass.” Federer won 8 titles at Wimbledon before he retired, including 5 in a row from 2003 to 2007. His latest title at SW19 was in 2017 as a 35-year-old, as he enjoyed his last great season on tour before injuries and age caught up with the masterful Swiss player.

Serbian Djokovic is now at the same age as Federer was then, but seems close to the peak of his powers, maintaining fitness and athleticism that tennis has never seen before at a player of this age. He sits right behind Federer with 7 titles at Wimbledon, including the last 4 consecutively. To boot, he’s beaten Federer in 3 of those finals, in 2014, 2015, and what many consider to be the greatest Wimbledon final of all time in 2019. Six years Federer’s younger, however, Djokovic always had time and freshness on his side against the great Swiss master.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Djokovic has done an amazing job over the last couple of years and I think for sure he is the favorite, especially at Wimbledon,” continued Musetti. Djokovic has enjoyed successful runs at the 2021 and 2022 tournaments as the most experienced player on grass courts, and beat Nadal in their historic encounter at the 2018 semifinals in a match which was played over two days. His defensive attributes and ability to tighten up the errors suits grass courts well, a surface many of his younger opponents aren’t accustomed to.

Nonetheless, Musetti holds Federer as the greatest on grass in his mind. “But my heart goes with Roger because, in a certain way, he reminds me a little bit of my game and I try to imitate him,” concluded the young Italian. Musetti also has a one-handed backhand and a playing style which is visually similar to Federer’s, so it is no surprise that he holds the Swiss in great esteem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The grass courts of Wimbledon have seen other great champions who deserve to be in this discussion, from days when tennis careers were shorter and the game was played in a way that grass court tournaments were the most difficult to get through. Swede Bjorn Borg played his grand slam match at the age of 25, but that was enough for him to win 5 Wimbledon titles against other grass court greats such as John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. American Pete Sampras won 7 of the 8 tournaments between 1993 and 2000, and played his final Wimbledon match in 2001 as he lost to Federer in the fourth round as a true passing of the torch.

Djokovic, currently tied with Sampras on 7, has the opportunity to match Federer on 8, as well as the 5 consecutive titles of Federer and Bjorg. He might run into world number 16 Musetti, against whom he had a thrilling 5-set encounter at Roland Garros 2021, as the young Italian looks to climb the rankings and leave a mark on the tour. As always, history awaits at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON