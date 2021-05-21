Home / Sports / Tennis / Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury
tennis

Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. An ultrasound later revealed a tear in her left calf.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Romania's Simona Halep.(AFP)

Former French Open champion Simona Halep said on Friday she will not play at Roland Garros this year because she is recovering from a calf injury.

Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. An ultrasound later revealed a tear in her left calf.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year," she tweeted. "Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.

"Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make."

Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

The claycourt showpiece is set to begin on May 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP