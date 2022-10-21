Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Former World No. 1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping

tennis
Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Two-time major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

A dejected Simona Halep looks on(Getty)
Reuters |

Two-time major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
simona halep tennis wta
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP