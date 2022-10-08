Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

tennis
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates his win over Denis Shapovalov of Canada after their men's singles semi final match at the Japan Open
AP | , Tokyo

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals on Saturday.

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird match, but I’m happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.”

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
frances tiafoe taylor fritz
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP