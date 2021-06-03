Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2021: Tsitsipas strolls into third round with win over Martinez
tennis

French Open 2021: Tsitsipas strolls into third round with win over Martinez

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a scrappy contest on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open.
Reuters | , Paris
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas is considered one of the main contenders to challenge Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. (Twitter)

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a scrappy contest on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open.

Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals in 2020, is considered one of the main contenders to challenge Rafa Nadal for the title at Roland Garros after the 22-year-old's triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters and in Lyon in the lead-up to the claycourt Grand Slam.

"I've had good weeks this year, I've had some good results, but, of course, I feel like there's always better," Tsitsipas, who improved his tour-leading wins tally in the season to 34, said in his on-court interview. "I don't see my performance so far as super excellent and outstanding but I've been consistent."

The 103rd-ranked Martinez gave a good account of himself during parts of the match but did not have enough in his locker to put significant pressure on Tsitsipas in their first meeting. The 24-year-old had his chances, though, on Tsitsipas's serve but could convert only four of his 15 breakpoint opportunities.

The Greek broke his opponent's serve eight times and hit his 45th winner on matchpoint to set up a third-round meeting with American John Isner, who defeated Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6(6) 6-1 7-6(5).

"I felt like I had better days at the French Open, so I would love to see myself play a little bit better next time," Tsitsipas told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stefanos tsitsipas french open roland garros
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP