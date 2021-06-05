Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2021: Kenin roars back to topple Pegula in all-American clash
tennis

French Open 2021: Kenin roars back to topple Pegula in all-American clash

Kenin showed off her powers of recovery as she racked up a whopping 48 winners and broke Pegula's serve seven times.
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Sofia Kenin gestures after the win. (Reuters)

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to book a place in the French Open last-16 on Saturday, defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. While the women's draw has already lost seven of the top 10 seeds, Kenin showed off her powers of recovery as she racked up a whopping 48 winners and broke Pegula's serve seven times over the course of a near two hour contest.

"I'm proud of myself for just fighting out there and battling out," Kenin, 22, said in a courtside interview.

Kenin, who finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year, made a bright start to take a 3-0 lead before unforced errors crept into her game, allowing Pegula to find her rhythm and draw level at 4-4. Pegula, whose only WTA title came in 2019, showed incredible court coverage as she broke her opponent for the third time for a 5-4 lead before serving out the opening set.

But Kenin roared back, dropping just one game in the second set and pushing Pegula around the court with pinpoint groundstrokes. The two Americans traded early breaks to start the decider, where Kenin's second break point for a 2-1 lead allowed her to take control of the match.

The 2020 Australian Open champion maintained her composure to save a break point in the sixth game before serving out the final game, booking a spot in the second week of the tournament. Kenin is bidding for her third career Grand Slam quarter-final and will meet either 14th seed Elise Mertens or 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sofia kenin french open roland garros
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP