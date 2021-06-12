Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / 'Bizarre Times': Indian cricketers react to epic French Open semi-final between Djokovic and Nadal
tennis

'Bizarre Times': Indian cricketers react to epic French Open semi-final between Djokovic and Nadal

In a match that lasted over four hours, Djokovic became the first man to beat Nadal twice at French Open.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal after their French Open 2021 semifinal. (Reuters)

Fans of tennis got to witness an instant classic as world no.1 Novak Djokovic took on 13-time Roland Garros-winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the French Open. In a match that lasted over four hours, Djokovic became the first man to beat Nadal twice at the French Open. Djokovic defeated defending champion Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in the second men's semi-final at the Court Philipp-Chatrier.

It was a match that had sports fans glued to the television. Even Indian cricket stars were bowled over by the spectacle put on by these two modern greats.

"Nadal lost the semi final at #rolandgarros2021? It's a joke surely.. oh it is a Djoke," tweeted former India batsman Wasim Jaffer.

"This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal #RolandGarros," tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was ecstatic after witnessing Djokovic's victory in the French Open.

"Intensity. Sheer passion. Absolute Delight," tweeted Sundar.

"If anyone ever wants to know what “NOT GIVING UP” in sport means, plz switch on tele and watch these two legends play.If you’ve slept in India already,please watch this match in replay,Highlights will never ever do justice to this quality of tennis," Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

Djokovic will now lock horns against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals on Sunday.

In the first set, the 35-year-old Nadal brought out his A-game to the court and Djokovic had no answers to what was being thrown at him. The Spaniard dropped just three games in the entire set, and he ended up winning it 6-3.

The world number one Djokovic staged a comeback in the second set, and he threw Nadal off his game and in the end, the Serbian ended up winning it 6-3 and this ensured that the match would atleast go into the fourth set.

In the third set there was back and forth action, and at one stage it was levelled at 6-6 and it progressed to a tie breaker. In the end, Djokovic managed to hold his own to win it 7-6. Riding on the momentum, Djokovic managed to wrap up the match as he won the fourth set 6-2 and knocked Nadal out of the tournament. (ANI)

french open novak djokovic rafael nadal r ashwin
