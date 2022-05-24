French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev eases to 1st-round win; Holger Rune upsets Denis Shapovalov

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian.

The U.S. Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round.

The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week.

Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point.

Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019.

The Dane defeated Alexander Zverev en route to his first tour title in Munich.