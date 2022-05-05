French Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Roland Garros live on tv and online

French Open 2022 Live Streaming: The 2021 French Open is set to begin on May 22, as Serbia star Novak Djokovic and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova will aim to defend the men's and women's singles titles respectively. Millions of fans will also be looking forward to the return of ‘King of Clay’, Rafael Nadal, as he looks to extend his lead at the top in the list of most men's Grand Slam winners. Nadal had won a record 21st Grand Slam title in January when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. While Djokovic didn't feature in the Grand Slam tournament in Australia, he will be looking to draw level with Nadal.

Here's all you need to know about the French Open 2022 Live Streaming

Where does the French Open 2022 take place?

The French Open takes place between May 22-June 5 in Paris, France.

At what time will the French Open 2022 start every day?

The French Open 2022 will start at 2:30 PM IST every day.

Where and how to watch live coverage of French Open 2022 on television?

The French Open 2022 will be aired live on the Sony Pictures Network.

Where and how to watch live coverage of French Open 2022 online?

The French Open 2022 will be streamed live on SonyLIV across the Indian subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan & Maldives).

