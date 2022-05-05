Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Roland Garros live on tv and online
tennis

French Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Roland Garros live on tv and online

French Open 2022 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the French Open 2022.
Rafael Nadal(AP)
Published on May 05, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

French Open 2022 Live Streaming: The 2021 French Open is set to begin on May 22, as Serbia star Novak Djokovic and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova will aim to defend the men's and women's singles titles respectively. Millions of fans will also be looking forward to the return of ‘King of Clay’, Rafael Nadal, as he looks to extend his lead at the top in the list of most men's Grand Slam winners. Nadal had won a record 21st Grand Slam title in January when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. While Djokovic didn't feature in the Grand Slam tournament in Australia, he will be looking to draw level with Nadal.

Here's all you need to know about the French Open 2022 Live Streaming

Where does the French Open 2022 take place?

The French Open takes place between May 22-June 5 in Paris, France. 

At what time will the French Open 2022 start every day?

The French Open 2022 will start at 2:30 PM IST every day.

Where and how to watch live coverage of French Open 2022 on television?

The French Open 2022 will be aired live on the Sony Pictures Network.

Where and how to watch live coverage of French Open 2022 online?

The French Open 2022 will be streamed live on SonyLIV across the Indian subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan & Maldives).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
roland garros french open
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP