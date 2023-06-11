French Open 2023 final Live updates: Novak Djokovic one set away from historic title triumph

French Open 2023 Final Live score: Novak Djokovic is closing on a historic 23rd Grand Slam singles championship in Paris on Sunday as the No. 3-seeded has dominated Casper Ruud in a one-sided French Open final at the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier. The former World No.1 is now one set away from a historic title triumph. The Serbinator has humbled Ruud in the first two sets of the Grand Slam final. Former World No.1 Djokovic became an outright favourite after defending champion and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal opted to withdraw from the French Open.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud(REUTERS)