Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open champ Krejcikova reaches Prague quarterfinals
tennis

French Open champ Krejcikova reaches Prague quarterfinals

The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova holds the French Open tennis tournament women's cup, left, and women's doubles cup during a photocall.(AP)

Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Ninth-seeded Greet Minnen beat Russia's Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Belgian will play Storm Sanders in the quarterfinals after the Australian came back to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

China's Xinyu Wang recovered from an early scare to beat Taiwan's En-Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next play Grace Min of the United States. (AP) AH AH

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open
TRENDING NEWS

Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP