French Open Lookahead: Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic on Day 2

The second day at Roland Garros features quite a lineup in Court Philippe Chatrier, with matches involving No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Barbora Krejickova getting things started in the afternoon. They'll be followed into the main stadium by 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. And Novak Djokovic will wrap things up in the night session as he opens defense of his 2021 title as the No. 1 seed. It's a good thing Chatrier now has a retractable roof, because there is plenty of rain in the forecast. Other big names in action on other courts include reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who faces the woman who beat her at the Australian Open in January, American Amanda Anisimova.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Rain throughout the day. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: Magda Linette beat No. 6 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5; Kaia Kanepi beat No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-0.

Men’s First Round: Hugo Dellien beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Juan Pablo Varillas 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

7-6 (10-5) — The score of the fifth set in Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli's victory over Aslan Karatsev, marking the first time in French Open history that a deciding set was settled by a tiebreaker. There never have been tiebreakers used in fifth sets of men's matches or third sets of women's matches at Roland Garros until now; the four Grand Slam tournaments agreed this year to make the first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in those deciding sets standard across the sport's major events.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I’m really happy with the performance in my first match in Philippe Chatrier and hope to play more matches in this court." — Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard seen as a future star of tennis.

