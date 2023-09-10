From call me maybe to champion! Coco Gauff's dance video at age 8 offers glimpse into her US open victory 11 years later

Coco Gauff was destined to be a US Open champion since she was 8 years old. That’s when she was caught on camera dancing and jumping to Carly Ray Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same venue where she would lift her first Grand Slam trophy 11 years later.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

The 19-year-old tennis sensation made history on Saturday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 from Belarus, in a thrilling three-set final.

Gauff came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and become the youngest American to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff, who also won two tour titles in the past month, thanked her family, her team, and her fans for their support after her emotional victory. She also had a message for her doubters, who thought she had reached her peak.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. Like a month ago, I won a (tour) title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a (tour) title and people were saying that was the biggest it was going to get. So three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now,” Gauff said in her speech.

“Tried my best to carry this with grace, and I’ve been doing my best, so honestly, to those who thought they were putting water in my fire: You were really adding gas to it and now it’s really burning so bright right now.”

The Florida native showed her resilience and determination throughout the match, especially in the second and third sets, where she broke Sabalenka’s serve multiple times and hit some stunning winners. She also displayed her emotions, crying after winning the match point and hugging her parents in the stands.

Gauff is the first American to win the US Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017, and the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004. She is also on a career-best 12-match winning streak and has risen to No. 5 in the world rankings.

Gauff’s journey from a dancing kid in the crowd to a champion on the court is an inspiring story of talent and perseverance. She has proven that she is not just a future star, but a present one.

