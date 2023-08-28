From potential Alcaraz vs Djokovic clash to Swiatek's chances of defending the crown - 8 talking points ahead of US Open

The US Open is here. All eyes will be on world number one Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard will look to defend his title. This year’s US Open will also mark the return of Novak Djokovic since 2021. In the women’s segment, Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to win the tournament for the second consecutive time.

The Spaniard dethroned Djokovic from the top spot in the rankings after winning the epic Wimbledon final earlier this year(Reuters-AFP )

Swiatek will start her title defence with a first-round match against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson. From Djokovic’s much-awaited return to Iga Swiatek’s chances of winning another title, we take a look at top-eight talking points ahead of the US Open.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic final

From Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe to Pete Sampras vs Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer, tennis fans have witnessed some incredible rivalries over the years. With Federer’s retirement and Nadal’s injury, Novak Djokovic was tipped to rule the tennis world. But Carlos Alcaraz’s meteoric rise in recent years has thwarted Djokovic’s incredible title-winning run. The Spaniard dethroned Djokovic from the top spot in the rankings after winning the epic Wimbledon final earlier this year. The duo was involved in the Cincinnati Open final recently and Djokovic had the final laugh in that encounter. Djokovic and Alcaraz are expected to face each other once more in the US Open final. For tennis fans, nothing can be more enjoyable than seeing the two top-ranked players vying for a title in the final Grand Slam of the year.

American hopes

As many as 43 players, including both men and women, will compete in front of their home crowd. The US has led all nations at every Grand Slam this year in terms of the number of main draw singles participants. Moreover, the 24 women featuring in the US Open 2023 are the most at the competition since 2004. The men’s segment, on the other hand, will be packed with 19 American players. The US Open title drought for American men has extended to two decades.

The last American male tennis player to win the US Open title was Andy Roddick in 2003. In the women’s section, Sloane Stephens is the last American woman to be crowned US Open champion. Stephens emerged victorious at the US Open in 2017.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are the two players who are expected to do well in the men’s draw. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are tipped to carry the American baton forward in women’s singles.

Focus on Iga Swiatek

Poland’s Iga Swiatek got the better of One Jabeur 6–2, 7–6(7–5) to win her maiden US Open title in 2022. Swiatek currently has four Grand Slam titles to her name and the world number one is primed to defend her US Open championship.

What about Aryna Sabalenka?

Apart from her focus on the US Open title, the 25-year-old will enter the Flushing Meadows with another aim, claiming the top spot in WTA rankings. A victory at US Open will help Aryna Sabalenka in dethroning defending champion Iga Swiatek from the top spot. Having reached the semi-finals of the US Open for the past two years, Sabalenka will now be looking to rectify her mistakes. After winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, Sabalenka will be eager to cap off the calendar with another Major to her name.

Chances of getting a new champion/s

In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the favourites to reach the final stage. Though, players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are all capable of pulling off an upset. The women’s draw appears to be a bit unpredictable. Eight different women have so far emerged victorious at the US Open in the last nine editions. Prior to Iga Swiatek’s US Open 2022 triumph, four of the five past winners claimed their first major titles in New York. So, finding a new women’s singles winner this time seems quite likely.

Coco Gauff’s dream run

Coco Gauff burst into the scene, at the age of 15, after outclassing Venus Williams in the Wimbledon first round four years back. Gauff will enter the US Open as one of the favourites to clinch the title. A win against Iga Swiatek at Cincinnati has offered her a much-needed boost ahead of the US Open. The 19-year-old’s latest success also helped her in reaching sixth position in the WTA rankings. With a new coach standing next to her, Gauff seems determined to win her maiden Grand Slam in front of her home crowd.

Andy Murray's last chance?

Quashing all rumours about his participation, Andy Murray announced that he would feature in the US Open. This year will mark the 36-year-old Briton’s 17th appearance at the US Open. Plagued with injuries, the former world number one did not take part in tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati. While age may not be on his side, Murray will still leave no stone unturned to win his fourth Grand Slam. The 2012 US Open champion will kick off his campaign against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Title for Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud?

With three Grand Slam final defeats each to their name, both Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud are considered by many as two most unfortunate players of the game. Both Ruud and Jabeur were defeated at the final stage in last year’s US Open. Will Jabeur and Ruud be able to go one step further this time? Well, let’s wait and watch.

