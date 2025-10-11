Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gauff overcomes double faults to beat Paolini, Pegula edges Sabalenka in Wuhan semifinals

AP |
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 09:07 pm IST

Gauff overcomes double faults to beat Paolini, Pegula edges Sabalenka in Wuhan semifinals

WUHAN, China — Coco Gauff overcame seven double faults to beat Jasmine Paolini and will meet compatriot Jessica Pegula in the Wuhan Open final after the 31-year-old American ended top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka's winning streak at the tournament.

Gauff overcomes double faults to beat Paolini, Pegula edges Sabalenka in Wuhan semifinals
Gauff overcomes double faults to beat Paolini, Pegula edges Sabalenka in Wuhan semifinals

Gauff saw off Paolini 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday after winning the battle of converted breaks seven-to-five as both top-10 players struggled with their serves.

The third-ranked Gauff fought back from three breaks in the second set, which included her run of five consecutive double faults, and won the final four games to advance to the final.

“I did what I needed to do to get through,” Gauff said.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who changed her serving coach in August, leads the women's circuit this season with 378 double faults, over 120 more than the next player.

But she also excelled in another stat: her 13 career wins over top-10 players at WTA 1000 are the most by any player before turning 22 since 2009, the circuit said.

Fifth-ranked Paolini had eliminated Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals and had won her previous three matches against Gauff all played this season.

Pegula won a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 nail-biter to set up the all-American final and end Sabalenka's 20-match Wuhan winning streak.

The sixth-ranked Pegula was down 2-5 in the final set before winning four straight games. Sabalenka then saved two match points to force the tiebreaker.

Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open in 2018 and 2019 and then again in 2024 after the event returned to the circuit.

Pegula holds a 4-2 advantage over Gauff in head-to-head matchups.

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Gauff overcomes double faults to beat Paolini, Pegula edges Sabalenka in Wuhan semifinals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On