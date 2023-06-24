'He's most complete': Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend makes staggering Novak Djokovic statement ahead of Wimbledon

Aiming to match Roger Federer's tally of record eight Wimbledon titles, Novak Djokovic will be going to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in good form. The Serbian ace stole the show in Roland Garros recently, beating Casper Ruud in the French Open men's singles final to clinch a historic 23rd Grand Slam title. He set a new men's singles record, overtaking Rafael Nadal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend Paula Badosa made a big statement on Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon.

Djokovic was imperious in the final, sealing a 7(7)-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory, and it also pushed him back to world no. 1 in the ATP rankings, toppling Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic defeated the young Spaniard in the semi-finals.

Ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic received praise from none other than rival Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend Paula Badosa, who is also a women's tennis player. Speaking to Cadena SER, Badosa said, "He has everything: mentally he's a beast. With everything he's been through, going out and competing like this. Competing and being so superior in every competition seems crazy to me."

"And tennis wise he's the most complete. And physically he takes so much care of himself. It's brutal. Right now you can't say anything other than that he's the best. He's shown it. The numbers are the numbers", she further added.

Djokovic will be participating at the Hurlingham Tennis Classic ahead of Wimbledon. He took the same route last year and won Wimbledon 2022, and it was also his fourth successive victory. After winning the French Open this year, Djokovic also revealed that he would not be retiring anytime soon.

"Of course the journey is still not over. I feel, you know, if I'm winning slams, why even think about, you know, ending the career that already has been going on for 20 years. So I still feel motivated, I still feel inspired to play the best tennis on these tournaments the most, you know, Grand Slams. Those are the ones that count I guess the most in history of our sport", he said.

