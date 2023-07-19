'I did everything she told me': Alcaraz reveals Navratilova's million-dollar advice that helped him topple Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz’s defeat of Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final might go down as one of the most famous and consequential victories in the history of men’s tennis. The rising superstar proved that he is truly the real deal, beating Djokovic on his favourite court in a high-pressure five-set match.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Wimbledon final last Sunday(Reuters/File)

In doing so, Alcaraz denied Djokovic a 24th slam, and a record-tying eighth victory at Wimbledon, and established himself as a household name with his 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory. The world number one, however, was quick to point out that it was a bit of priceless advice he received from a legend of the game that helped him in pulling off the result.

The Spaniard had been in conversation with Martina Navratilova, a legend of the game who won 9 singles titles at Wimbledon during her storied career. Speaking on Tennis Channel to each other, Alcaraz asked the Czech-American what she would suggest to him in order to help his game on the grasscourts.

Navratilova was complimentary of the 20-year-old, and felt he already had the game to ensure success on any surface. “Well, I don’t think you need much (advice), cause you’re doing so amazingly well, winning winners from the baseline. I had to come to the net to hit the winners.”

Nevertheless, the lefty had one idea to assist Alcaraz, one which he implemented with great success throughout his immaculate grasscourt season, as he finished with a record of 12-0 across the Queen’s Club tournament and the Championships.

“But I’d say use the slice more. Cause the ball stays low. Nobody really likes to see a slice coming at them. And you hit it really well.”

Moreover, Navratilova also suggested that Alcaraz be proactive in stepping up through the court. “And come to the net more. Not because you need to, but because it’s so nice to see you there.” The plan came to fruition for Alcaraz, whose touch at the net was sublime throughout the final against Djokovic, especially while he was serving for the set and made two sensational volleys to inch ahead.

Alcaraz spoke after the match about how he was greatly happy to receive that word of advice from Navratilova, and how the pair shared a nice moment once Alcaraz had been awarded the trophy and interacted inside Centre Court.

“I saw her after I got out from the court. And I told her, ‘It was your advice! The key.’ I sliced. I tried to do everything she told me.”

“I mean, nine times champion – You have to do whatever she tells you. And I think it was great,” concluded the Spaniard.

This victory might be a seminal moment on the way to a sensational career for Alcaraz, who at 20-years-old is already one of the best players in the world, and promises to be so for years to come. With the words of legends in his ear, he is certain to constantly learn and improve as he continues to develop as an athlete.

