Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Iga Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury
tennis

Iga Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.
Poland's Iga Swiatek(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Reuters |

World number nine Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the 20-year-old said on Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

Swiatek was scheduled to play U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty.

The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on Jan. 17.

"After intense pre season and last week's tournament in Adelaide I feel like my body needs more time to recover before Australian Open," Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter.

"I've been feeling some pain in my lower rib area which is why unfortunately I've decided to withdraw from the tournament in Sydney."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iga ?wi?tek
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP