Iga Swiatek stunned by teenager Andreeva in Dubai quarterfinals

No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek lost to a player younger than 18 for the first time on tour when she was stunned by Mirra Andreeva in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals on Thursday. Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her quarter final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva(REUTERS)

The 17-year-old Andreeva won 6-3, 6-3 to become the youngest semifinalist in Dubai's 24-year history.

Swiatek took their only previous match last August in Cincinnati, losing the first set and winning 7-5 in the third. She conceded the first again and was a break up in the second, but Andreeva reeled off the last five games.

“I was nervous before the match,” No. 14-ranked Andreeva said. “I told myself I played great in our last match and I just need to keep playing aggressive.”

It's her fifth win over a top-10 player and second over a No. 2 — she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarterfinals last year.

The Russian teen will next face sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina or Sofia Kenin.

Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out Sabalenka on Wednesday, defeated Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach her third semifinals of the year. She will play Sorana Cirstea or Karolina Muchova.