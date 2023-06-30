Home / Sports / Tennis / Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open with fever and possible food poisoning

Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open with fever and possible food poisoning

Jun 30, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Swiatek was scheduled to play in her first career grass-court semifinal match on Friday against Lucia Bronzetti, who gets a walkover to Saturday's final.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a fever and possible food poisoning, three days before the start of Wimbledon.

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg(AP)
“I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning,” Swiatek said in a statement on Instagram. “I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. It was a pleasure to play here. And I hope I will be back.”

Swiatek, the French Open and U.S. Open champion, had been upbeat this week about adapting to play on grass, historically the surface which had brought her the least success. Following her French Open victory, Swiatek was on a 10-match win streak after beating Anna Blinkova in the Bad Homburg quarterfinals on Thursday.

Swiatek has been drawn against Zhu Lin in the first round of Wimbledon.

