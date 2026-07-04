Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon reign ends in Centre Court shock as Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion in 3rd round

Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon title defence came to a stunning early end on Saturday as Alexandra Eala produced the biggest win of her career to knock out the defending champion in the third round.

Iga Swiatek leaves the court after being defeated by Alexandra Eala. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 21-year-old Filipina held her nerve through a gripping opening set and then ran away with the second to beat Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 on Centre Court, sealing a result that sent one of the tournament favourites crashing out before the second week.

Eala stuns defending champion on Centre Court

Swiatek, the No. 3 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion, came into the contest looking to impose herself after navigating the first two rounds. But Eala refused to be swallowed by the occasion. She matched Swiatek’s intensity from the baseline, attacked whenever the Pole left the ball short, and repeatedly forced the champion into uncomfortable positions.

The first set became the heart of the match. Both players had chances, both had moments of control, and neither managed to pull away cleanly. Swiatek had openings to tilt the set in her favour, but Eala kept coming back, staying aggressive even under pressure. The tiebreak stretched deep before Eala finally edged it 11-9, taking the set 7-6 and leaving Swiatek with a mountain to climb.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} That first-set escape changed the entire mood of the match. Instead of the champion resetting, it was Eala who surged. She broke early in the second set and quickly built a commanding lead as Swiatek’s errors began to mount. The Pole tried to fight her way back into the contest, but her rhythm never fully returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That first-set escape changed the entire mood of the match. Instead of the champion resetting, it was Eala who surged. She broke early in the second set and quickly built a commanding lead as Swiatek’s errors began to mount. The Pole tried to fight her way back into the contest, but her rhythm never fully returned. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Eala, meanwhile, played with the freedom of a player who had already crossed the psychological barrier. She had beaten Swiatek earlier this season in Miami, and that memory appeared to matter. This did not look like a one-off ambush built only on nerves and occasion. It looked like a young player who believed she belonged on the same court as one of the best players in the world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Swiatek, the defeat is a major setback. Wimbledon had become an important marker in her evolving grass-court story after last year’s title run, but this exit cuts short her defence before the Round of 16. The result also blows open her section of the women’s draw, with another major contender removed from the field.

For Eala, it is a breakthrough of enormous scale. Beating Swiatek at a WTA event was already a career-shaping moment. Beating her again at Wimbledon, on Centre Court, while she was the defending champion, pushes the achievement into a different category altogether.

Swiatek arrived as the champion. Eala left as the story of the day.