Indian tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi to train under former coach Aditya Sachdeva at RoundGlass Tennis Academy

Indian tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi will be officially be training under her former coach and Technical Director of the RoundGlass Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva, at the Academy in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karman, 23, was most recently featured at the ITF Women’s tournament in Thailand.

Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, Karman said, “I am delighted to train at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy. Aditya sir has over the years played a key role in shaping me as a player and I hope to continue developing my game under his guidance with the help of the world-class facilities at the Academy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachdeva added, “Everyone at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy is excited to have Karman on board with us. She is one of the brightest talents in Indian tennis and we are looking forward to helping her reach the next level. Her presence will be a huge source of inspiration for the young athletes training with us.”

Earlier in May, the Academy inducted 15 young athletes from across the country to train them as tennis professionals and ensure their overall development following the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing. Each of these athletes has received a 100% coaching scholarship from the Academy, which includes state-of-the-art training, nutrition, sports science, physical and mental conditioning, and tournament participation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail