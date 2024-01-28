Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Medvedev aims to beat Sinner for 2nd Slam
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open Final 2024: Follow live updates of the blockbuster showdown at the Rod Laver Arena.
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Sunday will witness a new Australian Open men's singles champion. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, two established top 5 players, will lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena for the prestigious Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Sinner, who has dropped ...Read More just one set in six matches, and took down the mighty Novak Djokovic, in a semifinal match where he did not face a single break point, will be aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title. This is also his first final at a major. Medvedev, on the other hand, who bounced back from two-set down against Alexander Zverev in the semis, will eye a second career Slam, adding to his 2021 US Open haul. The world No. 3 is a slightly more experienced of the two, having been part of five Grand Slam finals before. But for the first time, he won't be up against a Rafael Nadal or a Novak Djokovic in a Slam summit clash.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 28, 2024 01:55 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: PREDICTION TIME, guys!Jan 28, 2024 01:48 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Earlier in the day…we have a women's doubles champion
Hseih Su-wei of Taiwan became the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title after partnering Elise Mertens of Belgium to win the Australian Open women's doubles. The second-seeded pair beat 11th seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine 6-1 7-5. It was Hseih's seventh Grand Slam women's doubles title and Mertens' fourth, their second together.Jan 28, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: The break point match up
Medvedev has converted 33 break points at the Australian Open 2024, the most by any player in the men's draw. Meanwhile, Sinner dominates under pressure, as he leads the chart for most break points saved in the tour in the last 12 months. Through the course of this very tournament, he has been broken just twice in 88 gamesJan 28, 2024 01:37 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: What milestones are at stake for Medvedev?
Medvedev will be aiming to become the first Russian male player after Marat Safin in 2005 to win an Australian Open title. He would also become the sixth active men's player to win multiple majors, joining Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.Jan 28, 2024 01:29 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: What milestones are at stake for Sinner?
At 22, Sinner will become the youngest winner of the Australian Open men's singles title since a 20-year-old Djokovic had lifted the trophy in 2008. He will also become the first Italian player in history to win the Australian Open and the second man in the Open Era to claim a Slam after Adriano Panatta had won the 1976 French Open.Jan 28, 2024 01:19 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: How does Medvedev fare in Grand Slam finals?
He has a 1-4 win-loss record in major finals, his only win coming against Djokovic in 2021 US Open. He previously lost to the Serb two more times - 2021 Australian Open and 2023 US Open. He also lost two other matches to Rafael Nadal - 2019 US Open and 2022 Australian Open.Jan 28, 2024 01:07 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Medvedev reflects on his three consecutive losses against Sinner
“He did a little more serve-and-volley, maybe a little more aggressive, but at the same time that's what he's doing against everyone. He's just playing better. The three matches, all of them were tough. Two tie-breaks and two three-setters. I had my chances. All of them were in the end of the season where I felt like I was not at my 100 per cent, even if I was playing pretty good. I was maybe at 97, 96 per cent, and against him you need to be at 100.”Jan 28, 2024 01:02 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: What does H2H rivalry say?
Medvedev leads 6-3 against Sinner where all their nine encounters happened in hard courts. However, the Italian won all their last three meetings, which included back-to-back finals in Beijing and Vienna, before a semifinal win at the Tour Finals.
This will, however, be their very first Grand Slam meeting.Jan 28, 2024 12:56 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: A look at Medvedev's road to final
1st round: Defeated Terence Atmane 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0* (walkover)
2nd round: Defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0
3rd round: Defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
4th round: Defeated Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1
Quarterfinals: Defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Semifinals: Defeated Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3Jan 28, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: A look at Sinner's road to final
1st round: Defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
2nd round: Defeated Jesper de Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
3rd round: Defeated Sebastian Baez 6-0, 6-1, 6-3
4th round: Defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
Quarterfinals: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3
Semifinals: Defeated Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-3Jan 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2024 Australian Open men's singles final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. Stay tuned for more updates!
