Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Medvedev aims to beat Sinner for 2nd Slam

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Australian Open 2024 Final: Sunday will witness a new Australian Open men's singles champion. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, two established top 5 players, will lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena for the prestigious Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Sinner, who has dropped ...Read More just one set in six matches, and took down the mighty Novak Djokovic, in a semifinal match where he did not face a single break point, will be aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title. This is also his first final at a major. Medvedev, on the other hand, who bounced back from two-set down against Alexander Zverev in the semis, will eye a second career Slam, adding to his 2021 US Open haul. The world No. 3 is a slightly more experienced of the two, having been part of five Grand Slam finals before. But for the first time, he won't be up against a Rafael Nadal or a Novak Djokovic in a Slam summit clash.

