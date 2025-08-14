Jannik Sinner ineligible for ATP bonus prize money as doping scandal continues to haunt Italian tennis star

ATP world number one Jannik Sinner might be set to miss out on a big financial boost, as a combination of his doping suspension from earlier in the 2025 season combined with a couple of key tournament misses meaning he will now likely be ineligible to receive a cut of a massive 15.5 million pound Bonus Pool on offer for the men’s tennis stars. Jannik Sinner is competing in only his second Masters 1000 event of the season in Cincinnati.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As per a new ATP initiative that began in 2023, the thirty men’s players who score the most points in the tour’s Masters 1000 series are eligible to receive a portion of a 15.5 million pound prize pool. However, with only 9 of these events across a calendar year, participation and involvement in as many of these tournaments as possible is essential.

Sinner sits all the way down in 16th in the rankings, having missed five of the tournaments so far, with the seventh tournament currently ongoing at the Cincinnati Masters. Thus far this season, Sinner has only participated at his home tournament at the Rome Masters, where he reached the final, and now in Ohio.

Why Sinner is ineligible for the prize money

However, matters get bad to worse for Sinner: to ensure participation of the top names, the ATP has ensured that players who miss four of the mandatory events in the Masters Series are ineligible for the bonus pool. Sinner, having missed the Masters events in Miami, Indian Wells, Madrid, and now most recently in Toronto, will therefore be out of the running for the bonus prize pool.

The first three tournaments in that list took place during Sinner’s high-profile suspension from tennis, in which he missed no grand slams but did miss a string of important tournaments. Most recently, a pair of long tournaments at the French Open and his title-winning bid in Wimbledon forced Sinner to withdraw from the Rogers Cup in Toronto, marking it as his fourth missed mandatory event.

He also missed the Monte Carlo Masters, although that event is not classified as mandatory due to its smaller draw size. Sinner was the winner of the Bonus Pool’s top spot after his unprecedented 2024 campaign, but will be out of the running for this year’s award.

At the moment, Carlos Alcaraz has a comfortable 500-point lead in first place in the Bonus Pool standings, ahead of Brit Jack Draper and Italian Lorenzo Musetti.