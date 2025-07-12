Jannik Sinner joins Nadal in elite list after beating Djokovic in dramatic Wimbledon semis

Jannik Sinner, the World No 1, defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory, securing his first Wimbledon final berth against Carlos Alcaraz. This win marks Sinner’s fifth consecutive victory over Djokovic, making him the second player, after Rafael Nadal, to achieve this feat against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Italy's Jannik Sinner waves to the audience as he leaves the court following his victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic(AFP)

The Record: Players to Defeat Novak Djokovic Five Times in a Row

Rafael Nadal: Nadal, the only player to previously defeat Djokovic five consecutive times, achieved this from 2008 to 2009. The streak began with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics semifinals, followed by four 2009 clay-court victories: Davis Cup (6-4, 6-4, 6-1), Monte Carlo final (6-3, 2-6, 6-1), Rome final (7-6, 6-2), and Madrid semifinal (3-6, 7-6, 7-6). The Spaniard also had four other streaks of three consecutive wins over Djokovic (2007, 2008, 2012, 2013).

Jannik Sinner: Sinner joined Nadal with his fifth straight win over Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. His streak includes: 2023 Davis Cup semifinals (6-2, 2-6, 7-5), 2024 Australian Open semifinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3), 2024 Shanghai Masters final (7-6, 6-3), 2025 French Open semifinals (6-4, 7-5, 7-6), and 2025 Wimbledon semifinals (6-3, 6-3, 6-4). Sinner, the first player born after Djokovic (1987) to achieve this, has a 5-4 head-to-head lead.

Wimbledon Semifinal Breakdown

Jannik Sinner's 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Djokovic showcased his baseline dominance and serving prowess, dropping just one set in the tournament.

Despite the Serb's 2-0 Wimbledon record over Sinner (2022 quarters, 2023 semis), Sinner’s recent form gave him the edge.

"It's a tournament I always watched when I was young on the television and I would have never imagined that I can play here, you know in the finals, so it was amazing," said Sinner.

"From my side, I served very well today, I felt great on court, I was moving really well today.

"We saw in the third set that he was a bit injured. He's been in a very difficult situation but I tried to stay calm, to play the best tennis I can."