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Jannik Sinner matches Novak Djokovic's record with 31st straight Masters victory before home fans at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner hasn’t been beaten in a Masters Series event since he retired with cramps in extreme heat against Tallon Griekspoor in Shanghai in October.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 09:41 pm IST
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The records keep coming for Jannik Sinner.

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Andrea Pellegrino(REUTERS)

The top-ranked Sinner beat qualifier Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday and match Novak Djokovic’s record with a 31st consecutive Masters Series victory.

Sinner hasn’t been beaten in a Masters Series event — the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams — since he retired with cramps in extreme heat against Tallon Griekspoor in Shanghai in October.

Djokovic won 31 straight Masters matches in 2011.

“If you want to be a great player you've got to play on all the surfaces and all the tournaments at your maximum,” Sinner said. “It's the mind that makes the difference.”

Like in his previous match, Sinner took control quickly with a break in the opening game before a packed Campo Centrale — where many fans were decked out in orange, which is Sinner's theme color. He improved to 19-0 against fellow Italians.

Sinner’s quarterfinal opponent will be either 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev or Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, who were playing later.

Also, 19-year-old Rafael Jodar swept aside Learner Tien 6-1, 6-4 to become only the second teenager after Rafael Nadal (in 2005) to reach the Madrid and Rome quarterfinals in the same season.

Jodar will next face Luciano Darderi, who saved four match points in the second set of a 1-6, 7-6 (10), 6-0 victory over two-time Rome champion Alexander Zverev,

Casper Ruud eased past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-1 with Musetti getting treatment for a left thigh issue.

Ruud will face Karen Khachanov, who beat Dino Prizmic 6-1, 7-6 (2). Prizmic eliminated Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Cirstea makes semifinal run at 36

In the women’s tournament, 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea reached the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-6 (0) victory over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Cirstea upset top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the third round and is now the second oldest semifinalist in a WTA 1000 clay-court event. Only Martina Navratilova did it at an older age, at 37 in Rome in 1994.

“I always said there’s no expiration date for ambition and dreams,” said Cirstea, who plans to retire at the end of the year. “I think everyone can see that I absolutely love this sport. I have so much passion for it.”

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini, who lost in the third round of singles, withdrew from the doubles competition due to a "minor foot issue.” She and partner Sara Errani are the defending champions in doubles, too.

 
jannik sinner novak djokovic
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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