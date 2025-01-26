Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live, Australian Open 2025 final: Zverev out to snap Sinner streak for maiden Slam

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live Score, Australian Open 2025 final: Defending champion Jannik Sinner is all set to face second seed Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena. This will be the first time the top two seeds have made the finale in Melbourne since Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in 2019....Read More

Sinner, 23, who is on a 20-match winning streak on hardcourt Slams, with wins in the 2024 Australian Open and US Open, will aim to aim to become the youngest man to win two consecutive trophies at Melbourne Park since Jim Courier in 1992 and 1993. He will also be aiming to be the first man on the ATP tour since Nadal at the French Open in 2005 and 2006 to follow up his first major title by repeating as the champion at the same tournament a year later. He is also on a 20-match winning streak that dates to late last season.

Zverev, on the other hand, is looking to lift his maiden major on his third attempt. He previously lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final after taking a two-set lead and to Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final last year, where he was once again a set away from a championship. The German, who made the final after Djokovic retired from the semifinal on Friday because of a torn muscle in his left leg, won 16 of his last 17 matches that dates back to November's Paris Masters.

Zverev leads the head-toe-head tie 4-2 against Sinner, including back-to-back wins in the Slam encounters. However, Sinner won their last meeting in the Cincinnati Masters semifinal last year.