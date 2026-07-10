Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Record-chasing Djokovic takes on defending champion Sinner

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic at Centre Court.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic faces his biggest test as he takes on defending champion Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon semi-final showdown on Friday, at Centre Court. The Serbian veteran defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest-ever Wimbledon quarter-final and will hope to recover properly. Already 39, he beat Sinner at the Australian Open semi-final. He will look to replicate something similar again, but the question remains over how much he has left in the tank after his five-hour win in the quarter-finals. Sinner has struggled in hot conditions, but was in good form in his win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He beat Djokovic in the semis at Wimbledon last year, and it was in straight sets. ...Read More