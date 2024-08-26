John McEnroe drops US Open 2024 predictions for Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic in 'surprise' underdog warning

John McEnroe has predicted potential surprises at the US Open, warning favorites like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner to remain cautious of underdogs. The tournament begins soon, with Sinner currently ranked world No. 1, Alcaraz fresh off major wins at the French Open and Wimbledon, and Djokovic looking to defend his title after a successful season. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi in an exhibition match.

"I think [Djokovic has] been underappreciated," McEnroe said. "It's been difficult for him to constantly be compared to Rafa [Nadal] and Roger [Federer]. He's done an amazing job of putting himself ahead of those guys in many ways. It's truly remarkable. In 10 or 20 years, I think people will love him even more. Once he stops playing, they’ll realize what he brought to the sport."

McEnroe noted that although Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner are the top contenders, other skilled players, such as Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Grigor Dimitrov, could pose significant challenges.

“The door is certainly open for a surprise,” he told Eurosport. “Probably still pick one of the big three guys to win it. I think there’s a handful of guys who could potentially step up. Obviously, Zverev is in the mix. Whether he can pull it off remains to be seen. Medvedev losing two straight matches on hard courts? Who would’ve thought that? Some of the American guys seem to be getting closer, and with a couple of good breaks, maybe one of them can make that next step. [Andrey] Rublev, for example, hasn’t made it past the quarters yet, but with a better draw, something favourable could happen. It’s hard to say. But honestly, even with all that in mind, I’d probably still pick one of the big three guys to win it.”

He mentioned that Alcaraz may struggle due to mental and physical fatigue following recent losses and a busy schedule, suggesting that the Spaniard might benefit from rest. McEnroe admires Alcaraz's versatility but believes the pressure and exhaustion could hinder his chances.

“Alcaraz is my favorite player to watch right now,” he said. “You know he brings everything. I like people that can do everything. It almost seems impossible that someone like him could stay so positive, always smiling. It’s hard to believe he wouldn’t get frustrated, especially in a sport as mentally tough as tennis. I’m sure, in a way, he probably needed a longer break. But maybe he felt some pressure because Novak wasn’t playing, and at 37. In hindsight, he probably would have been better off not playing at all. Given everything that’s happened, emotionally, it’s going to be a big ask for him to win this tournament.”

McEnroe expressed that while the "big three" of Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner are expected to dominate, the US Open could see an unexpected winner if any of these players falter.