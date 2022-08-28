John McEnroe gives verdict on Rafael Nadal's chances at US Open 2022: 'No question about it'

After missing the last two editions, 2019 champion Rafael Nadal is back at the Flushing Meadows, with aim to win his third Grand Slam of the year, adding to his existing tally of Australian Open and French Open, and consolidate his spot at the top of the all-time list. And ahead of the start of his campaign, tennis legend John McEnroe have a verdict on Nadal's chances at this year's tournament which will not see Novak Djokovic, owing to Covid protocols, although defending champion Daniil Medvedev will be present.

Nadal however will be heading to the US Open on the back of yet another injury concern. He had pulled out of the Wimbledon semis after aggravating his abdominal injury during the match against Taylor Fritz in the quarters. He was slated to return in Montreal, but pulled out once again owing to his continued recovery. He eventually returned in the Cincinnati Masters, but his comeback was cut short in the opener by Borna Coric.

Hence, Nadal will be heading to the Flushing Meadows in a similar manner as had headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open or to Paris for the Roland Garros. And despite the injury concern, Nadal, a four-time winner of the US Open trophy, will be among the favourites in the men's singles draw. So agrees McEnroe.

“We don’t know where he’s at exactly here," he said on ESPN while speaking about Nadal's chances.

“What we do know is that he could win this because he just won the Australian Open having not played.

“Rafa is definitely one of the favourites. There’s no question about it. Rafa has as good a chance as anyone to win this, if not more of a chance. The guy’s won 21 majors, what is it, 22 majors? I’m losing track. It’s incredible. We can never write him off.”

McEnroe also brushed aside concerns related to Nadal's injury which denied him enough match practice before the Open, saying that the Spaniard's career has been defined by overcoming such difficulties.

“As far as Rafa, it’s unbelievable obviously what he’s been able to do,” He said. “We didn’t think he’d be playing this long.

“So, the answer of how long he could play, there’s no way to know the answer to that either. I’ve never envisioned he would take six months off at 35 and turns around and wins the Australian from two sets to love down in the finals, and then comes through after having barely played and then wins the French at 36.

“That was less unexpected, obviously, but still nonetheless mighty impressive. And then he was at the semis in Wimbledon and defaults.”

