 Karolina Muchova outclasses Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach US Open semis for second straight year
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karolina Muchova outclasses Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach US Open semis for second straight year

Reuters |
Sep 04, 2024 11:49 PM IST

Karolina Muchova beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the New York semi-final.

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, in only her sixth tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 U.S. Open, beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the New York semi-final for a second consecutive year.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reacts against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match.(Getty Images via AFP)
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reacts against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match.(Getty Images via AFP)

Muchova, who returned to action in June after recovering from the injury that led to surgery in February, fought through hip discomfort and leaned on her backhand slice to dispatch the Brazilian 22nd seed in 85 minutes.

Muchova made a fast start as she grabbed a 4-0 double break lead, held to love and, after Haddad Maia finally got on the board, closed out the opening set on serve.

Haddad Maia improved in the second set but Muchova, who suddenly began grabbing her hip between points, unleashed a backhand winner to break for a 3-2 lead before leaving the court with the physio.

The players exchanged breaks over the next two games before Muchova, after having the physio and doctor at her chair, held to reach 5-3 before going on to clinch victory on her serve with an ace on her first match point.

Muchova, who has not dropped a set at the year's final Grand Slam, will next face either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a spot in the New York final. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
