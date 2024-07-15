‘King Carlos has a little bit of Roger, Rafa and Novak’: Ravi Shastri's ultimate praise for Alcaraz after Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on Sunday by defending his Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at centre court. The 21-year-old Spaniard produced a dominating performance to outclass one of the greatest to play the game. He won the final battle in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). He joined the elite list of players to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back in the same season and is the sixth men's player to achieve the massive feat. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon.(AP)

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, who was present at the centre court to witness the blockbuster clash, lavished massive praise on Alcaraz and said he has a bit of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in him.

"Now that the penny has dropped on what you saw at Wimbledon. King Carlos has got a Little bit of Roger, a Little bit of Rafa, a Little bit of Novak, a little of Everything by his side. At 21 years of age. Scary the heights he can go. The Game of Tennis couldn't have asked for anything bigger and better @carlosalcaraz @Wimbledon," Shastri wrote on X while praising Alcaraz.

Earlier, Shastri also posted a photo from the stands at the centre court as he witnessed Alcaraz scripting history against Djokovic.

"Wimbledon even more special today with an air of expectation for a repeat of last years final which was simply epic. The young Turk up against the Old Turkey Buzzard waiting for the kill. Can't wait. This place is Surreal. @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz @DjokerNole #Wimbledon2024 #Wimbledon," he added.

Alcaraz has maintained a perfect record in the finals of grand slams and has four titles- back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024, 2022 US Open and 2024 French Open.

"It's a dream for me, winning this trophy," said Alcaraz, who became the ninth man to retain his Wimbledon title in the professional era.

"In an interview when I was 11 or 12 I said my dream was to win Wimbledon, so I'm replaying my dream. I want to keep going but it's a great feeling to play in this beautiful court and to lift this amazing trophy. This is the most beautiful tournament, most beautiful court and most beautiful trophy," Alcaraz added.