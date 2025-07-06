Krejcikova, Rybakina exit leaves door open for new champion

Mumbai: Barbora Krejcikova took a brief pause, then bent down, hands on knees, trying to gather her thoughts and emotions. And probably hope that her body would somehow hold together. She did this many times in the second half of her third round match at Wimbledon. Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova reacts as she plays against to USA's Emma Navarro. (AFP)

But as the tame forehand return that crashed into the net on match point suggested, Krejcikova was far from her physical best. In a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 loss to 10th seed Emma Navarro of the USA, the Czech defending women’s champion was out in the third round.

A few hours earlier on Saturday, Danish player Clara Tauson beat the Kazakh 2022 winner Elena Rybakina. The two results ensured that there will be a new women’s champion when the tournament reaches its business end next weekend.

The way the match started though it certainly did not look like Krejcikova would be the one to face defeat. The 29-year-old started the match in imposing form. She dominated rallies, broke Navarro’s serve twice while not facing a single break point on her own serve as she took the opening set 6-2.

Then the wheels started to come off.

Suddenly, the accuracy in her strokes dipped and the solidity on the serve deserted her. At the same time, Navarro started to put more balls back in play and forced the struggling Krejcikova to spend more energy to play yet another shot.

By most accounts, the double grand slam winner was not widely expected to retain her title given the fitness issues she has faced this season.

The world No.16 had pulled out of the Australian Open with a back injury and only returned to the tour in May, a week before the French Open. Coming into Wimbledon, she had a 3-3 win-loss record for this season, but did impress in the way she managed to eke out tight three set-wins in her opening two matches, against Alexandra Eala and Caroline Dolehide.

While a large number of top seeded players faltered in the opening rounds because of the struggle on grass courts, Krejcikova is comfortable playing on the only living surface in tennis.

A tricky player when fit, she has the ability to redirect a hard-hitting opponent’s shots while also generating her own power. She is solid off both wings and has a useful slice shot that works wonders on the low-bounce, fast-zipping grass courts. Importantly, as an accomplished doubles player (she is a two-time Wimbledon doubles champion), Krejcikova is a keen volleyer and often makes forays to the net to finish off points.

She did chip-and-charge and serve-and-volley a few times on Saturday as well to try to throw off Navarro – she approached the net 26 times, winning 18 points. But eventually the body gave away.

“Her game has fallen off from the first set,” said record nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova in commentary. “She’s battling her body, and her emotions. Not to mention Navarro.”

With Krejcikova struggling, Navarro remained steady and focused against an opponent who had started to go for broke.

“I think I was able to serve a little bit better and I was able to gain a little bit of (attrition) on my return games,” Navarro said in the post-match interview on court. “I like to play scrappy, so I was able to play a few more scrappy points and get a few more balls back on the court.”

After the carnage in the first few rounds, the draw had opened up significantly. Now with no former champions left in the tournament, it’s all to play for at the All England Club.