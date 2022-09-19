Laver Cup: Federer reaches London for his final ATP tournament, set to make decision at 'last moment' on participation

Having announced his intention to retire from tennis this week, Roger Federer has arrived in London for his final ATP event of his glorious career. Federer will play his last at the Laver Cup in London at the O2 Arena where he is set to unite with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe. Federer is also likely to announce whether he will participate in the event amid fitness concerns.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," Federer had said in his retirement statement which was released on Thursday last week. The event will take place between September 23 and 25.

However, there have been concerns over Federer's participation in the event given hi continued struggle with his knee. His fitness coach Pierre Paganini told Blick that the 20-time Grand Slam winner is likley to make a "last moment" decision on the same.

“He will probably decide that at the last moment,” Paganini said. “He's trained to have as much information as possible about whether it's a good idea or not. I am excited.”

Another of Federer’s coaches, Severin Luthi, had told the same publication that the tennis legend plans to play at least a singles or a doubles match for Team Europe.

"His aim is to play something - whether it's singles or doubles we'll have to see, but his aim is still to play at the Laver Cup - definitely. We have three hours in the morning. Trained and in the afternoon another two hours of training, I want to do my job well there," said Luthi.

Besides the Big Four, Team Europe will also have Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud while Matteo Berrittini has been named as an alternative.

