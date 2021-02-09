Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
India's Sumit Nagal exited the Australian Open with a first-round defeat, struggling to cope with the power-packed game of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, here on Tuesday.
Nagal's challenge deflated in a matter of minutes as Berankis' powerful groundstrokes proved to be too good for the Indian, who lost 2-6 5-7 3-6 in two hours and 10 minutes.
Nagal had lost to world number 72 in the last week's tune-up event too.
The 23-year-old Nagal reeled off four straight games in the second set in his bid to stage a comeback but the initial dominance by Berankis largely dictated the outcome of the match.
While Nagal made an impression on his previous two Grand Slam appearances, the world number 144 could only play well in patches on Tuesday.
The precise and solid groundstrokes of Berankis left Nagal playing defensively.
He did fight hard and played better as the game progressed but Berankis did not falter on key points.
Serving at 2-3, the Indian hit a forehand long to give Berankis three breakpoints in the sixth game and the Lithuanian converted the second with a forehand winner to go up 4-2.
Nagal himself had three chances to draw the first blood in the third game, going up 40-0 on Berankis' serve, but could convert none.
The Indian tried to fight fire with fire but the intensity shown by Berankis blew him away and he found himself serving to stay in the set.
In the second set too, it was Berankis who dominated the proceedings. Two breaks pegged Nagal back and he went down 0-4.
Nagal struggled to get on the board, missing two break points offered by Berankis in the fifth game but managed to break his rival in that game.
As he started to play more aggressive, Nagal found a way to claw his way back, making it 4-4.
Berankis was guilty of unforced errors in that short phase, giving easy points to Nagal.
However, Berankis won the key points to ensure he stood on the right side of the result.
India's singles challenge is over and now all eyes will be on doubles players -- Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets
- Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality
- Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match
- Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox