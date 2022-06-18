Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury
tennis

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Japan's Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome in the leadup to the French Open where she lost in the first round.
Naomi Osaka(AP)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 09:57 PM IST
Reuters |

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Saturday.

Japan's Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome in the leadup to the French Open where she lost in the first round.

Last week she posted a video on social media, saying: "Here's me running on a underwater treadmill because my Achilles is being stubborn still (sic) I must be aging or something."

She added on Saturday: "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time."

Osaka had said after her defeat at Roland Garros that she was not 100% sure if she would play on grass this season.

The men's ATP and women's WTA took away ranking points from the grasscourt Grand Slam after organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) decided to ban participation by Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Osaka had reasoned that playing in the major without the possibility of earning points would not help her ranking and the decision of the authorities had reduced her motivation to play.

RELATED STORIES

Osaka, who is ranked 43rd, also pulled out of Wimbledon last year after taking time off for "personal reasons" -- a month after quitting the French Open due to mental health issues.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
naomi osaka wimbledon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP