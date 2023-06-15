Nick Kyrgios' audacious challenge to Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon 2023: 'If it's not me...'

With the French Open having reached its conclusion, eyes will turn towards Wimbledon, the grass court season on both the ATP and WTA tours having kicked into action over the last week. At the famous lawns of Wimbledon, world number one and fresh grand slam record-holder Novak Djokovic will be attempting to win his fifth consecutive title, not having lost at the tournament since 2017. With Roger Federer’s injuries over the course of that period, Djokovic has established himself as the best grass court player in the world, with the competition unable to leave a dent on him.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) celebrates beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 final (AP)

This includes the finalist of the 2022 tournament, Australian Nick Kyrgios. The two met in the final of last year’s event, which was Kyrgios’s first appearance at that stage in a major. He would be beaten comfortably by the more experienced Serb, and would claim in his post-match press conference that he would be better prepared the next time. “Honestly, I feel as if my first slam final was impressive. Next time I would try to ride the emotional wave a little smoother but I realise how much was on the line.’

“I feel if I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final with the way I served that day, I would [have] won,” said Kyrgios last year.

The Australian, known for his aggressive demeanour on the court and controversial and outspoken comments off it, is not one known to bite back his words. This year, speaking to Sky Sports, he sang his own praise as a grass court player. When asked who he felt could beat Djokovic at Wimbledon, Kyrgios claimed “If its not me - no one.”

Kyrgios has a game well-suited for grass, with one of the best serves on tour and flat and powerful groundstrokes, as well as proficiency at the net. However, this didn’t translate to success against Djokovic last year, as the Serb comfortably beat his opponent in four sets.

Djokovic had earlier in that tournament been pushed to five sets by young rising Italian sensation Jannik Sinner, and will also have to compete with Carlos Alcaraz, who remains an unknown quantity on grass but will no doubt be a factor in the tournament with his otherworldly defensive attributes. The likes of 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini will also be keen on revenge over Djokovic.

Kyrgios will fancy his chances, claiming that this is his favourite part of the schedule. “The grass season for me is always the best part of the year. This year has been really tough for me, obviously recovering from knee surgery. I’m coming back at a tournament [where] I’ve done really well in the past, played some amazing matches.”

While Djokovic enters Wimbledon fresh from a grand slam victory, Kyrgios’s preparation has not been ideal. He lost in the first round of the Stuttgart Open in straight sets to world number 64 Wu Yibing.

