Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open 2023 with knee injury: 'Devastated obviously. It's brutal'

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Australian Open 2023 with a knee injury. He was slated to play his opening match of the Grand Slam on Tuesday against Roman Safiullin. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Denis Kudla.

Kyrgios confirmed the news on Monday afternoon alongside his physiotherapist, on the eve of his Australian Open first-round match. The Aussie revealed that he has a tear in his lateral meniscus and a cyst, which although is not career-threatening, but could affect him if he ignores it at the moment and plays the calendar year's first Grand Slam. He is now slated to have an arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

“It’s just bad timing,” Kyrgios said. “That’s life, you know. injuries are part of sport … I’m not doubting that I’ll be back to my full strength.

“Devastated obviously. It’s my home tournament … and going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal.”

This comes as a huge blow for the world no.19 who had a breakthrough 2022 season where he did not just reach his first ever Grand Slam final, in Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic, he had started the year with the Australian Open men's doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

This implies his doubles title defence with Kokkinakis is off as well as the fellow Aussie will now gear up for his singles event where he takes on Fabio Fognini in his opener on Tuesday.

