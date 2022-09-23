Djokovic creates ultimate player with elements from Federer, Nadal, Murray; explains why he didn't 'put himself in mix'

The Big Four of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - are considered next to perfection. The four have dominated ATP tour like no other in the history of the sport, winning 66 Grand Slams between themselves, 62 of which came in the last 75 majors. But what would an ultimate tennis player be like? Well, Djokovic gave a try and picked elements from all the Big Four to create the perfect tennis players.

Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the start of the Laver Cup, Djokovic picked attributes from Nadal, Federer and Murray to create the ultimate player but snubbed himself explaining why.

"Okay, so Rafa's strength and physical and mental strength," Djokovic said. "I would take Roger's serve and forehand, and I would take Andy Murray's defence and return. I won't put myself in the mix, but I think that kind of player is already pretty good!" he said.

Djokovic then talked about the locker-room atmosphere at the Laver Cup with the Big Four reunited as a team for the first time ever in their career.

"We had the best locker room moments, the funniest ones, at the Laver Cup," he said. "Just the conversations that we normally don't have on the tour because we are rivals."

"We don't normally hang out together as we all have our teams and our families that we stick to, which is normal and logical," he added. "But the Laver Cup is a unique competition where you get to be team-mates and you get to support each other and experience each other in a different way."

