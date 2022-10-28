Novak Djokovic fires massive warning to Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Paris Masters

The last and final Masters 1000 tournament is all set to kick off from Monday onwards in Paris with some of the best tennis stars set to make an appearance at the Palais omnisports de Paris-Bercy. The tournament will mark the return of Rafael Nadal from an injury break since suffering an early US Open exit. Meanwhile, incumbent world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will also be part of Paris Masters. And ahead of the start of the tournaments, a confident Novak Djokovic has issued a massive warning to Nadal, Alcaraz and all the other competitors in the event.

It was in late September that Djokovic had returned to competitive action after missing the US Open tune-ups and the Grand Slam owing to Covid rules. And since return, the world no.7 has won back-to-back titles - a 250 event in Tel Aviv and a 500 event in Astana. Djokovic has now been confirmed to play both the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin next month.

Heading into the event, the 35-year-old is brewing with confidence over his winning run and having last lost a match in the French Open quarterfinal in June.

“I’m going to Paris. I am preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. I feel good,” the 21-time Grand Slam champion told Sportal. “These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won have raised my level of confidence as well as my motivation.”

Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris, having defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He also holds the record of most titles (6) in Bercy, most finals reached (7) and only player to have successfully defended the crown (2013-15).

Djokovic's biggest threat will be Nadal, who will be playing his first tournament since his US Open exit. However, the Spaniard is yet to win a title in Bercy, with his best every performance being a finalist in 2007.

"Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar,” Carlos Moya told IB3. When asked about Nadal's title-less record in Paris Masters and the ATP Tour Finals, he added: “He has not been able to win it, but he has achieved good results and has come close to doing so on several occasions, We always have hope and illusion, because Rafael is competitive anywhere.”

