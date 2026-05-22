Novak Djokovic handed tricky French Open draw, possible final showdown vs Jannik Sinner awaits

Chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will begin his French Open campaign against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round on Sunday. The Serbian is one of the two top contenders for the Roland Garros title this year, along with Jannik Sinner. Both have been drawn in different halves of the French Open draw.

Novak Djokovic could face Jannik Sinner in this year's French Open final.(AP)

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The draw took place on Thursday, and both Djokovic and Sinner will face local players in the first round. Sinner takes on wildcard Clement Tabur. Both players will only face each other if they reach the final.

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Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's possible opponents

To reach the final, Djokovic could face two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud, Brazil's Joao Fonseca and Alexander Zverev, that is, if he advances through the bracket.

Meanwhile, Sinner's potential opponents are Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik. Defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

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{{^usCountry}} Zverev's quarter is full of home players. He will face Benjamin Bonzi in his first match and could also face a French player in the third round. The first round will also see Stan Wawinka take on Arthur Fills. This is going to be Wawrinka's final French Open campaign. This will also be Gael Monfils' final French Open, and he will face wild card Hugo Gaston in his opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zverev's quarter is full of home players. He will face Benjamin Bonzi in his first match and could also face a French player in the third round. The first round will also see Stan Wawinka take on Arthur Fills. This is going to be Wawrinka's final French Open campaign. This will also be Gael Monfils' final French Open, and he will face wild card Hugo Gaston in his opener. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Seventh seed Taylor Fritz takes on Nishesh Basavareddy in his first-round match. The winner could face Rafael Jodal in the third round. Also, Frances Tiagoe will face Eliot Spizzirri in an all-American match. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in same half {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seventh seed Taylor Fritz takes on Nishesh Basavareddy in his first-round match. The winner could face Rafael Jodal in the third round. Also, Frances Tiagoe will face Eliot Spizzirri in an all-American match. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in same half {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the women's section, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff are in the same half of the draw, and could face each other in the semifinals. Sabalenka will face Jessica Bouzas in the first round and could take on Jessica Pegula later in the tournament. Gauff will face Taylor Townsend in the first round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the women's section, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff are in the same half of the draw, and could face each other in the semifinals. Sabalenka will face Jessica Bouzas in the first round and could take on Jessica Pegula later in the tournament. Gauff will face Taylor Townsend in the first round. {{/usCountry}}

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Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina headline the bottom half of the women's draw. Ex-junior world No. 1 Emerson Jones will take on Swiatek in her opening round game. Swiatek could also face Jelena Ostapenko in the last-32 stage. She could also face Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round and a potential rematch against Elina Svitolina.

The fourth quarter of the draw also has some attractive games. Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini are close to Rybakina, ahead of a potential quarterfinal against Mirra Andreeva.

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