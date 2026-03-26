Novak Djokovic hints at extended career beyond 39, says retirement not on mind yet

Novak Djokovic has hinted that he might not retire for several more years. The Serbian veteran is only weeks away from celebrating his 39th birthday and is no longer the world No. 1, having lost that title to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Djokovic has also been dealing with fitness issues and injuries. He has also openly stated that he cannot match the physicality and endurance of Alcaraz and Sinner.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Djokovic said he doesn't want to retire yet, as he wants to win one more Grand Slam. He is one Grand Slam away from breaking his current tie with Margaret Court (24) and achieving an all-time record of 25 major titles.

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"Obviously, I'd like to win at least another Grand Slam title, stay healthy, and continue playing for years to come," he said.

"But there are so many other things I want to be involved in to observe the changes taking place in tennis. I can't wait to see what the future holds, and I'd like to see it as an active player too.

"I have so many plans and dreams, especially as a father. I want to be there for my children's goals, because I travel so much that I'm often away with them and my wife.

"Then there are so many professional projects that I can't wait to share with the world. The areas that interest me are wellness, longevity, physical and mental health. These are areas where I think my contribution is yet to come."

He has been ranked the world No. 1 in men's singles by the ATP for a record 428 weeks and has also finished as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times. Djokovic has been ranked No. 1 at least once in a year for a record 13 different years.