‘Carlos Alcaraz has more arsenal’: Joao Fonseca makes bombshell Jannik Sinner comparison

Joao Fonseca feels that Carlos Alcaraz has 'more arsenal' than Janinik Sinner, after he lost to the Brazilian in the Miami Open. Facing Alcaraz in the Round of 64, Alcaraz fell to a 4-6 4-6 defeat.

"I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner. Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect," he said.

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"Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, can fire the ball, he has good movement. Goes to the net. He has everything. It's more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot your rhythm."

He faced Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells too recently, where he pushed the Italian to two tie-breaks, eventually losing.

"I think Jannik's game helped me to enter the court with no fear, trying to play my game," he said.

"But I think I didn't got the opportunities that I had, and of course he played good. He's No. 1 in the world. But I need to think about my mistakes and try to improve."

Fonseca explained that Alcaraz broke his tempo during rallies with slices, topspin and angled shots. "He has most of everything. So you don't know what's coming, and if it's coming serve, serve and volley, if it's going serve wide and do a plus-one shot, you kind of don't know," he said.

"So that's the difficulty of playing against him. You need to almost play a perfect match," he said.

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other 16 times on the ATP Tour, with the former leading 10-6. Regarding Fonseca, Alcaraz said, "It feels like he can make a winner from everywhere. And that's impressive."

"That's what surprised me the most. But at the same time, I know what he's capable of doing. Great shots, great power."