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    Wimbledon introduces video review for first time, Centre Court among six courts to use tech

    Published on: Mar 21, 2026 5:37 PM IST
    Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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    Video review is going to be included in Wimbledon. (AP)
    Video review is going to be included in Wimbledon. (AP)

    Wimbledon has introduced video review for the first time, and it will be implemented on six courts during this year's Grand Slam tournament. The technology will be available on Centre Court and other courts too. Players will also be able to review specific calls made by the chair umpire.

    Video review made its debut in Grand Slams at the 2023 US Open, and the Australian Open also uses this technology.

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    Centre Court and No. 1 Court will have video review available throughout the tournament, which starts on June 29, and the technology will be used on No. 2 Court, No. 3 Court, Court 12 and Court 18 for singles matches.

    Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can ask. The grass-court major is also adding visual indicators for electronic line-calling on scoreboards showing ‘out’ and ‘fault’ calls.

    "Players will be allowed to review specific judgement calls made by the chair umpire (such as, for example, ‘not-up’, ‘foul shot’, ‘touch’) either on a point-ending call, when a player immediately stops play, or immediately after the completion of a point (in the case of hindrance)," the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

    “Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can request.”

    The technology will be available on Centre Court and Court One throughout the championships and on the other show courts until the conclusion of all singles matches on those courts.

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