Teen sensation reveals Novak Djokovic text after breaking Rafael Nadal's record in historic Miami Open victory

Moise Kouame scripted history recently, defeating Zachary Svajda in the first round at the Miami Open. The 17-year-old became the first player born in 2009 or later to win an ATP Tour match. The French teen also received a text message from his idol, Novak Djokovic, congratulating him on his win.

Against Svajda, Kouame lost the first set, but then fought back to eventually clinch a 5-7 6-4 6-4 victory. The win in the first round also saw him break Rafael Nadal's record, by becoming the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 match. Nadal did it at the Hamburg Open in 2003.

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Speaking to Tennis Channel, Kouame said, "I have a small secret… After the win, Novak [Djokovic] texted me."

"I’m so nervous, I don’t know what to answer. He texted me something like: 'Big match today. Congrats. Hopefully you will go far.’

"Maybe [I should reply]: ‘Thank you, Novak. Thank you, my idol.’ No… I don’t know! Imagine having your idol DM you like this… It’s the coolest thing ever."

Kouame is currently ranked 385th in the ATP rankings and is the youngest player inside the top 900. He made his ATP Tour debut earlier this season and already has bagged two ITF World Tennis Tour titles.

"It’s huge, [My] first main draw at a Masters 1000 here in Miami - it’s such a cool place. I’m really happy to win that match today, and hopefully I can win many more," he said

”It’s my first time, so I didn’t expect all of this, but here I am. I need to get used to it pretty fast. It brings me a lot of confidence. It shows me that I’m on the right path. I just need to keep working.”