Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in dream Team Europe lineup for 2022 Laver Cup

Team Europe is all set to have a dream line-up for the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup as reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation for the big tournament where he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will begin from September 23-25, 2022 and will be held at The O2 Arena in London.

Djokovic, who recently won his seventh Wimbledon title taking his tally to 21 Grand Slam trophies, last competed in the Laver Cup back in 2018 when it was held in Chicago.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September,” said Djokovic. “It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

The four, often hailed as the Big Four of world tennis dominated the sport in the 21st century, winning 66 of the last 76 Grand Slam tournaments - Nadal leads the list with 22 majors, followed by Djokovic, Federer (20) and Murray (3) - which includes every Wimbledon victory since 2003 and holding the top spot in the ATP ranking for 18 consecutive years between February 2004-February 2022.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg added, “I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together. I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

Team Europe, who still have two more names to announce to complete their line-up for the fifth edition, have so far remained unbeaten in the competition winning in Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021.

Meanwhile, John McEnroe’s Team World's line-up comprises Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

