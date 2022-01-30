Home / Sports / Tennis / With Australian Open triumph, where does Nadal stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Djokovic and Federer now
  • At 35, Rafael Nadal on Sunday became the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

World number five Rafael Nadal staged a remarkable turnaround on Sunday to beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open 2022 men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. The 35-year-old Spaniard edged past his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam title. He's only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. The riveting final triumph also made Nadal the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer. Nadal moved to 20 with his French Open title in 2020Wondering where this places him in the all-time Grand Slam titles list with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic? Look no further. Let's have a look.

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Australian Open 2022 final:-

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 21

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 20

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

